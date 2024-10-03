Utah has some of the lowest rates of mammography screening in the country.

To help reverse this trend Intermountain Health is striving to improve access to mammogram screenings with two mobile units operating in Northern and Southern Utah.

In Northern Utah, the mobile mammogram unit is utilized at clinics without mammography services or is scheduled at local businesses that want to make it available for their employees to be screened on-site.

In Southern Utah, the mobile mammogram truck is used at hospitals and clinics without mammography and where women often have to travel long distances to get their annual screenings.

The hope is women will be screened more often when they don't have to travel far.

Those in Northern Utah who want to request a mobile mammogram or to schedule the unit to come to your business can go to intermountainhealthcare.org/mobilemammo or call 1-833-MAMMOGO (1-833-626-6646).

To schedule an appointment for the Southern Utah mobile mammogram truck call 435-676-1547.

The Mobile Mammogram bus will be at the making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, where you can take a tour.

This year, the walk will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Liberty Park, providing a supportive community for Salt Lake City breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, supporters and families alike.

Registration for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Salt Lake City is open, and the event kicks off at 8:00 a.m. at Liberty Park with the walk beginning at 9:00 a.m.

For more information or to register your team, visit MakingStridesWalk.org/saltlakecityut.

American Cancer Society breast cancer guidelines recommend women at average risk begin regular screening mammograms at age 45, and as early as age 40 if they choose.

All women should talk to their doctor about their risk and the best time to start screening. Factors such as family history, genetics and lifestyle choices can influence when screening should start and how often someone should get screened.

