Intermountain Health Launches Groundbreaking Cancer Treatment Program for Patients with Advanced Melanoma

May is Melanoma Awareness Month and Intermountain Health is unveiling an exciting new treatment program for Utahns with advanced melanoma cancer – the first time local patients have been treated with this advanced technology and new therapy in the Beehive State.

Thanks to this new cutting-edge personalized cancer treatment program, Utahns who have advanced melanoma cancer no longer have to leave the state to get a groundbreaking new treatment that is showing promise for patients with the deadliest type of skin cancer.

Intermountain Health has launched a new program to provide tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy to treat patients with a type of skin cancer called unresectable or metastatic melanoma that cannot be removed surgically or has spread to other parts of the body. It is the first time this therapy has been used to treat patients in Utah.

This novel therapy works by using special immune cells, called lymphocytes, which are taken from the tumor itself. These cells are then multiplied in a lab and put back into the patient's body to help fight the cancer.

As part of the treatment process, doctors use AMTAGVI, the first and only FDA-approved prescription medication for the treatment of advanced melanoma that has not responded to standard therapies.

AMTAGVI activates the patient's own immune system to target and destroy cancer cells and represents a different approach compared to other immunotherapies. Instead of broadly stimulating the immune system, it harnesses a patient's own tumor-specific T cells to directly target and destroy cancer cells.

Intermountain Health cancer experts say the groundbreaking treatment marks a significant advancement in the fight against advanced melanoma, offering a new option for patients with limited treatment alternatives.

“We’re excited to offer this advanced therapy and the hope it provides for improved outcomes for patients who have not responded to standard therapies,” said Tawnya Bowles, MD, a surgical oncologist at Intermountain Health. “The promise for patients is that this treatment will work against their advanced melanoma when other treatments have failed. These patients do not have as many treatment options once their tumor has progressed on standard treatments. This therapy offers new hope for these patients.”

TIL therapy has been used for decades, but AMTAGVI allows the treatment to extend beyond select treatment centers by using a protocol that lets a patient’s tumor T cells grow at centralized facilities in the United States. Previously, only limited academic facilities with lab facilities could grow and expand the T cells.

For Utahns, having the therapy program available locally is a major advancement. Not only does Utah have the highest incidence of melanoma in the nation, but until now, Utahns needing TIL therapy had to travel out of state for their care.

“Each year we see Utah patients who need this next step of treatment for advanced melanoma, and these patients previously had to leave the state and incur the expense of travel and the increased stress of being away from home,” said Caroline Nebhan, MD, PhD, Intermountain Health medical oncologist. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this advanced treatment close to home with our Intermountain Health oncology team.”

Patients in the new Intermountain treatment program are supported by a multi-disciplinary team of clinicians, including oncology experts and patient navigators, who work closely with patients throughout their treatment.

The therapy involves surgically removing a sample of the patient's tumor, from which tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) are extracted. These TILs, which are immune cells capable of recognizing and attacking cancer cells, are then sent to a specialized manufacturing facility where they are expanded and multiplied into billions of cells.

Once the manufacturing process is complete (approximately 34 days), the patient undergoes a short course of lymphodepleting chemotherapy to prepare their body for the infusion of the expanded TILs.

Following the AMTAGVI infusion, patients may receive several doses of interleukin-2 (IL-2) to further stimulate the activity and growth of the infused T cells. Patients are cared for in the hospital for a period to monitor for potential side effects.

Research results of the medication were promising. Clinical trial data supporting FDA approval of AMTAGVI demonstrated promising response rates and, in many cases, prolonged outcomes in patients with advanced melanoma, suggesting the potential for long-term control of the disease.

“We’re committed to providing our patients with access to the most advanced and innovative cancer treatments,” said Dr. Bowles. “The addition of AMTAGVI to our comprehensive oncology program underscores this commitment and offers new hope for patients battling advanced melanoma.”

