Intermountain Health's on-demand services are expanding

Intermountain Health
(The Place Advertiser) - Intermountain Health is expanding its on-demanding services to bring faster access to common medications and medical needs.
Mason Hilton, Pharmacy Services Director, says this expansion means you may not have to see a doctor first to get some pharmacy products.

Instead, patients can access medications and treatments by filling out an online form and speaking with a pharmacist on the phone.

Since 2022, Intermountain's on-demand pharmacy has offered patients low-risk medications like some low-risk medications like smoking cessation treatment, birth control, and naloxone.

Now those options include hair loss treatment, erectile dysfunction medication, period pain relief, and at-home colon cancer screenings, among others.

For more information please visit: intermountainhealth.org.

