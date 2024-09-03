Intermountain Hospitals to hold "Ladies Night Out" events at 7 locations this fall

Women are often very good at taking care of their loved ones, families and friends, but it can be difficult for women to prioritize their own health and well-being.

“The decisions that women make in healthcare are vitally important, not just for their own well-being, but also for the health of their families and communities. As we empower women with knowledge, resources, and autonomy to make these decisions, it will help improve the public health outcomes for our communities,” said Kam Wright, MSN a nurse manager for the women and newborn unit at Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital.

Intermountain Health is proud to offer Ladies Night Out events at seven hospital locations across Utah to not only help celebrate women’s health, but also to teach women more about their healthcare needs through the various decades of their lives.

These events will take place at various Intermountain hospitals along the Wasatch Front, and in the Wasatch Back and Sanpete County during September and October. Women of any age can attend. Invite your friend, co-worker, sister, mom, mother-in law, grandma, daughter, granddaughter or any woman you care about.

The events are a chance for women to see what health resources are available from their local hospital as well as local community health organizations. Women will be able to meet and interact with women’s health providers from various medical specialties, such as: women and newborn, behavioral health, mammography, nutrition, and pediatrics, as well as some caregivers who specialize in women’s sports medicine, physical therapy, urology, or breast reconstruction.

Ladies Night Out events offer a fun atmosphere with interactive displays, health screening information and activities for women to hear healthcare experts, or opportunities to create something to take home. There will be healthy food options to sample from hospital chefs, free giveaways, prize drawings and more.

Heber Valley Hospital will hold their Ladies Night Out event on Wed. Oct. 2 from 6-8 pm.

“At the Heber event we’ll hear from an inspiring speaker and Olympian, Noelle Pikus Pace. It also will be a great opportunity for women to spend time with sisters and friends, laughing, learning and making their own health a priority. Women can schedule a mammogram, chat with women’s health providers, learn about labor and delivery options, women’s heart health, and we’ll have women’s nutrition consultations on-site,” said Wright.

Ladies Night Out events will be held during September and October. For specific dates and hospital locations, visit the Intermountain Health Ladies Night Out webpage on intermountainhealth.org or follow Intermountain Health or your local Intermountain hospital on Facebook or Instagram.