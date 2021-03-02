International Women's Day shines a light on something that doTERRA celebrates every single day

Monday, March 8, 2021 is International Women's Day. The theme this year celebrates women in leadership and the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krista Numbers from doTERRA joined us to talk about doTERRA's focus on this topic and how the company helps to empower women.

She says, "International Women's Day really shines a light on something that doTERRA celebrates every single day and that is our mission of empowering women to help others. From our female farmers to our Wellness Advocates who educate their network about health and wellness, doTERRA women really are empowered leaders so this is a great opportunity to highlight the good that is happening all around us."

Numbers goes on to say that because doTERRA is a global company, they work with women all over the world and by celebrating IWD they have the chance to celebrate the individual contributions of these women who through big and small ways make an impact every single day.

doTERRA provides the highest quality, most pure oils on the market. The way they are able to do that is by going directly to the source.

Numbers explains that in doTERRA's network of farmers, women make up 49 percent of farmers and 57 percent of small-scale farmers and harvesters.

doTERRA has what they call Co-impact sourcing. That means that while they receive the highest quality oils, they are leaving a positive impact on the lands and lives they source from.

Working with Co-Impact Sourcing, these women farmers lead and provide for their families, often enabling their children—especially their daughters—to attend school and participate in growth opportunities that might otherwise be unavailable.

From its inception, doTERRA Healing Hands, which is the philanthropic arm of doTERRA, has provided a platform for their leaders to engage in good in their communities, wherever they are and whatever the need may be, Covid related and otherwise.

If you go to doterrahealinghands.org you will see all the ways that doTERRA is leading the charge to empower and support and also what each one of us can do to get involved for International Women's Day and every day.