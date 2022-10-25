Is being an optimist enough to make you happy?

Is being an optimist enough? It actually takes a little thought and work to be happy.

We asked Michelle McCullough to give us four tips for happiness.

1. Schedule time for happy things - make a "happy list"

2. Stop comparing your life to others

3. Find a simple way to make someone else happy

4. Be unoffendable

Michelle is the CEO of DreamBoard Media - a digital marketing agency, and is also a speaker and former corporate trainer, who teaches high performance and leadership strategies that boost employee engagement and retention. She's also the author of four best-selling books.

You can learn more at speakmichelle.com

