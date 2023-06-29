Is it Cake? Catch a local baker on a new show!

Pete Tidwell, also known as The Mighty Baker, is a Utah baker who's on the Netflix show "Is It Cake?" that premieres on June 30, 2023.

Pete is no stranger to national television. He's a two-time winner of Food Network's Cake Wars in both 2016 and 2017.

He was also a finalist on Halloween Baking Championship.

Now Pete coaches bakery business owners on how they can make more dough in and out of the kitchen.

You can also watch for him on YouTube with recipe videos and other bakery-related content.

You can find more at themightybaker.com.