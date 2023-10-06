Is "The Exorcist: The Believer" worth the hype? Our film critic weighs in.

Released in theaters 50 years ago the original horror/ thriller "The Exorcist" frightened and terrified audiences.

Now in theaters is the first direct sequel to the original film "The Exorcist: Believer".

When two girls show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces a father to confront the evil.

Terrified and desperate, he seeks out the help of Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), the only person alive who's witnessed anything like it before.

Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Exorcist: Believer lacks the brilliance of William Peter Blatty's writing and the deeply personal direction of William Friedkin's direction of the original, which literally changed the horror genre. This disappointing new film just doesn't give the audience enough to care about due to a lackluster and uneventful script offering too many characters and not enough truly horrifying moments. "The Exorcist: Believer" is only a pale shadow of the original and never comes close to hitting the target.

He gives it a "D" and it's rated R.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.