Is there a way to connect with our passed loved ones?

Amy Winslett is a holistic therapist and best-selling author of "Awakening The Healing of Your Soul: Discover Your Intuitive Gifts, Connect with Your Guides, Heal Your Soul".

She says the Awakening Process helps us come into alignment so we can connect with our passed loved ones.

And, she says it all begins with BELIEF! Then, the next steps are intuition, guidance, healing and purpose.

You can join Amy for a FREE live Q&A on Monday, April 11 at Facebook @AwakeningwithAmyWinsett. You can ask Amy anything about connecting with your passed loved ones, spirit guides or soul’s purpose!

You can also book private lessons with Amy.