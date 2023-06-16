Is this the start of the summer blockbusters? Two new movies are in theaters

Tony Toscano, a film critic from Screen Chatter, joined us with reviews for two big summer movies and one you can stream at home.

New on demand is the drama "Moon Students". When a college professor is challenged during a classroom presentation, he responds inappropriately and commits a foolish transgression, one which will crack open his isolated world and all new perspectives and voices to enter. Tony says "Moon Students" is a powerful socio-political examination of our current times and mindsets as it weaves a delicate balance between what we have and what we want. "Moon Students" is not rated and Tony gives it a B.

In selected theaters is Pixar's newest animated film "Elemental". Ember and Wade live in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The pair are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. Tony says Elemental" is a sweet and romantic film with terrific animation. The story has a few hiccups but not enough to complain about. "Elemental" is a heartwarming film the kids and the kid in you will love. It is rated PG and Tony gives it a B.

Also new in theaters is "The Flash". Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without superheroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future.

“The Flash” is what fans of the DC universe deserve, a fun, action packed superhero movie with a lot of surprises. It gets a B and is rated PG-13.

You can find more from Tony at screenchatter.com.