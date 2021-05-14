Is your bedroom on an upper level of your home? You probably hate hot summer nights then.

Watch
The hot summer months are right around the corner. Don't suffer through! These fans can help you keep your cool.
Posted at 1:30 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 15:30:37-04

If you have a bedroom on an upper floor of your home, you probably dread hot summer nights.

As part of our Home Pros segment, we talked with Tony Traven, owner of QC Utah, about their Whole House Fans.

He says heat rises, so when they install one of their fans in your home's attic and it brings air from outside, in and creates a nice cool breeze.

It will save you money because the air conditioner won't have to be running the entire time. He estimates a savings of 50 to 90 percent on air-conditioning related costs including wear and tear on the HVAC unit.

In addition, you could get a $150.00 rebate from the manufacturer and $125.00 cash back from Rocky Mountain Power. And, right now, QC Utah is offering Fox 13 viewers an addition $100 off.

You could have your Whole House Fan installed in a week or two.

Give QC Utah a call at 801-254-3131 or visit their website QCUtah.com.

