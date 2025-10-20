Is your furnace ready to keep you and your family warm and safe all winter long?

Fall is the perfect time to get your furnace inspected by a certified heating contractor.

Embridge Gas recommends having your furnace inspected every year to ensure you and your home heating is safe and efficient all winter long.

We talked with Embridge Spokesperson Therm about other tips for fall.

Check your furnace filter regularly. A dirty filter will restrict airflow, forcing the furnace to work harder and increase your natural gas use. Change or clean your filter at least every three months.

Give your furnace some space. Your furnace performs best when it has room to breathe.

Don't store any flammable materials near your furnace.

Install a Carbon Monoxide alarm near all sleeping areas. For added protection, install a CO alarm on each level of your home and test the alarms monthly. You also need to change the batteries twice a year.

Install a smart thermostat. This will help out your furnace and could lead to cost savings on your utility bill in the long-term.

Check thermostat settings to make sure the system turns on/off at the right temperatures.

Move furniture, drapes and anything else obstructing air ducts and cold-air returns. Blocked vents mean poor airflow and excess stress on your furnace.

For more tips and ways to safely and efficiently manage your natural gas service this winter, visit enbridgegas.com.