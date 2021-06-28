Is your sprinkler system smart enough to deal with Utah's drought?

When you think of Orbit, you think of sprinklers. The drought is top of mind for the sprinkler company.

So, they have a smart controller, that will help you water the right amount in the current water situation.

Budah talked with Brad Wardle, Vice President of B-hyve Smart Home at Orbit.

Wardle says Utahns are watering as much as two times what is needed.

Their smart app can help you water the right amount and even maintain a healthy and mostly green lawn. It will help you with watering schedules designed to deliver the exact amount of water to the places that need it.

There are some other things you can do to help out as well. Make sure your sprinklers are adjusted and working properly and make sure your mower is raised. If you keep your grass a little higher that will help.

The smart controllers are from $59.99 to $179.00 so you can find one to fit your budget.

For more information please visit: orbitonline.com

