It might feel early to think about landscaping, but now is the time

Over the past year, the Slow the Flow campaign has been working with local experts and businesses—many of whom you can connect with at the Salt Lake Home Show-- to create some waterwise example landscapes in Salt Lake County.

Cynthia Bee, with Utah Water Ways, says these installations were not just about the finished outcome but allowed them to document the process to make it easier for homeowners to learn and understand how to make the conversion to a Utah-happy landscape.

Cynthia says while it might feel early to think about landscaping, now is the time. Designer and contractor schedules fill fast, and dry conditions will only increase demand.

And if you think a waterwise yard means no fun for the kids, think again. Cynthia says, " In fact, when lawn takes a back seat, the options for play and gathering explode!"

Cynthia told us about one of their Slow the Flow projects in Herriman where the young family wanted a yard that saves water and creates space for play and connection.

She says they kept the flattest part of the lawn for play and created a dedicated play space with safe surfacing and a Lifetime playset.

As the kids grow, this area can easily be repurposed without tearing up the yard. A Tuff Shed provides storage for outdoor gear—and maybe even a little workshop space!

Seating areas not only invite socializing, they also reduce the square footage that needs weekly maintenance.

Cynthia says using permeable surfacing for seating areas and paths, like Belgard Pavers, qualifies these spaces for cash back from the landscape incentive programs.

Slopes are common in Utah yards—they offer great views but can be costly and time-consuming to maintain. Cynthia says, "In this yard, we added a path along the upper planting bed to cut down on maintenance and another between the lawn and rock wall to prevent grass from creeping into the rocks—a real headache if left unchecked."

Meet local pros at the Salt Lake Home Show, and join Cynthia's class on Saturday, January 9th at 6 PM to learn how to create your ideal Utah yard—and even get paid to make the switch!

The Salt Lake Home Show

Dates:

Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 | 2 p.m.–9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 | 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026 | 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 S. State St.

Sandy, Utah

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13

Adults (Online) $11

Seniors 55+ (Door & Online) $9

Children 12 & under FREE

Hero Day and Teacher Appreciation Day:

All active and retired military personnel, first responders and teachers qualify for one free ticket on Friday, Jan. 9, with valid ID presented at Will Call in the South Lobby.

For more information, visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.