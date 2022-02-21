It only takes four ingredients to make your own pasta

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Homemade Pasta.

Ingredients



2 c. all-purpose flour, leveled

3 lg. eggs

½ tsp. salt

2 tsp. olive oil

Directions

1. Mound the flour on a work surface and then form a deep well in the middle. Add the eggs, salt, and olive oil and then use a fork to carefully break up the eggs. Use your hands to carefully start to incorporate the flour into the eggs until you've formed a shaggy dough ball.

2. Begin to knead the dough for 8-10 minutes. The dough might feel a bit dry, but it will come together as a smooth ball as you knead it. If it continues to be too dry, knead in a bit of water. If it is too sticky, simply add a bit of flour. Once it has formed a smooth ball, cover it with plastic wrap and let it sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.

3. Cut the dough into four equal pieces. Lightly dust a work surface with flour and then use a rolling pin to flatten the dough as much as you can into a rectangular shape if possible. Once it is flattened, you can cut the dough into whatever shape. Long rectangles for lasagna, small squares for ravioli, or for something more like spaghetti or fettuccini, lightly dust the dough with flour and then roll the dough sheet up from the long side and the use a knife to cut the roll into your desired thickness. Use your hands to separate the strands and then separate them into smaller piles on a flour dusted sheet pan.

4. Bring a salted pot of water to a boil and then place the pasta in batches to cook about 3 minutes. The noodles should rise to the top of the water as they finish. Drain the pasta and serve with your favorite sauce. Enjoy!

For more recipes, visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.