It turns out how to wash your face is as important as the products you use

Your brows help shape your face and Vanessa LaVey's obsession with brows is the reason she started her own brow company, Big City Brows and LaVey Spa in Fort Union.

She started with brows and now also focuses on facials & lash lifts as well as teaching you how to properly wash your face on her Instagram pages @bigcitybrows and @laveyskin.

Vanessa says you're never too young to start washing your face, she had her 13-year-old daughter, Anastasia, join us in studio to talk about ways she washes her skin as a teenager.

Whether you have sensitive skin, dry skin, oily skin, etc. Vanessa has created a product line that works for many skin types. Check it out online LaVey.