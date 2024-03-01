Watch Now
It will always be "Sunnie" when our Pet of the Week is nearby

Let's Find Sunnie a Home!
Posted at 2:06 PM, Mar 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-01 16:06:20-05

Meet Sunnie, a schnauzer mix who is just a little over one year old. That means she's still young enough to become a well-socialized dog.

Sunnie is very playful with other dogs, and would love to be in a home with other small dogs.

She's a little shy at first, but will come out of her shell and be the sweetest girl!

She just hand a dental, and is spayed, chipped and vaccinated. Her adoption fee is $450.

You can visit hearts4paws.org to meet her.

Hearts4Paws is having an adoption event on Saturday, March 2, 2024 from 1-4pm at Petsmart at 3191 East 3300 South in Salt Lake City.

