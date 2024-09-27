It will be a big weekend at the box office

New in theaters is the comedy "Notice to Quit." An out-of-work actor who is struggling as a New York City realtor has his world crash down when his estranged 10-year-old daughter shows up in the middle of his eviction. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Notice to Quit is a better-than average comedy about the pressures of fatherhood, finding self worth and city living. If you're looking for a film with a 'sit-com' feel this is it." He gives it a B and it's rated PG-13.

Also in selected theaters and streaming on Paramount + is the horror / thriller "Apartment 7A." In this prequel to 1968's "Rosemary's Baby," a struggling dancer finds herself drawn into dark forces by a peculiar couple promising her fame. Tony says, "Apartment 7A is a solid, carefully crafted and scary prequel that cleverly sets up the events in "Rosemary's Baby." He gives it a B and it's rated R.

Also in selected theaters, Kate Winslet stars in the bio-drama "Lee," based on the life and times of photojournalist Lee Miller. Lee Miller was a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. Tony says, "Kate Winslet is brilliant in this exceptional movie experience that is not to be missed." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

Also in selected is the animated adventure "The Wild Robot," it stars the vocal talents of Lupita Nyong'o. An intelligent robot named Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island and becomes more than its programming. Tony says, "The Wild Robot is a beautifully animated story about overcoming our programming and becoming more than we're told we can be." He gives it an A and it's rated PG.

You can see Tony's full interviews at screenchatter.com.