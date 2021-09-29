Watch
Italian or German food? Or how about both!

Whether you like Italian or German food, in this week's Takeout Tuesday, Chase SLC Foodie, has got you covered!
Posted at 6:26 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 20:26:48-04

Sicilia Mia in Farmington
Chase's favorites:

Carpaccio - Thinly sliced beef, olive oil, lemon, shaved cheese & a truffle mayo with arugula.

Ravioli Porcini Mushroom - porcini mushroom sauce is the choice for someone who wants something comforting and full of flavor. The porcini mushroom is one of the oldest ingredients in the Italian cuisine because of the richness it brings to each dish.

Bistecca alla Siciliano - A prime cut, locally sourced ribeye. This is a traditional and simple recipe with Salmoriglio, which is a Sicilian dressing of lemon olive oil, garlic, thyme and oregano.

Tiramisu & Cannolis for dessert

Oktoberfest at Snowbird
Oktoberfest runs every Saturday & Sunday until October 17, 2021. When you go, order these:

Brisket sandwich
Bratwurst
Schnitzel
Black Forest cake
Apple Strudel

You can find more of Chase's foodie findings on:

Instagram: slcfoodie
Facebook: saltlakefoodie

