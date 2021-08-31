Italian or Mexican food?! SLC Foodie is featuring both!

Sicilia Mia – Holladay and Farmington

Spaghetti A'Matriciana - Spaghetti, pancetta, and onion in a light, spicy tomato sauce

Diavola - Tomato sauce & fior di latte cheese with spicy salami

Involtini di Prosciutto - Rolled prosciutto filled with arugula and cream cheese topped with shaved parmigiano and balsamic glaze

La Garnacha - Herriman

Chilaquiles - Handmade tortilla chips, simmered in salsa, lightly fried and served with your choice of sunnyside eggs or steak

Alambre - Thoroughly cooked and seasoned steak with bell peppers, sauteed in onion and garlic and cheese on top with FLOUR tortilla.

Mole Rojo - Red Mole (32+ ingredients ground together and mixed with chicken broth) with 2 pieces of chicken breast, side of home-style rice. Served with tortillas.

You can find more of Chase's foodie findings on:

Instagram: slcfoodie

Facebook: saltlakefoodie