Itchy eyes? Sneezing Fits? Chances are you're experiencing spring allergies

Spring has officially arrived in Utah, and with it comes itchy eyes, sneezing fits and the dreaded seasonal allergies. If you’re not sniffling yet, chances are someone close to you is.

And experts say we’re just getting started.

“In the spring, we’ve got trees that are releasing their pollen, and then in the summer we get a lot of grasses coming up,” said Dr. Mike Woodruff, executive medical director for Regence BlueCross BlueShieldof Utah. “You breathe it in, and even though it’s not harmful, your immune system thinks it is.”

According to Woodruff, April, May and September tend to be the peak months for pollen. But it’s not just pollen causing problems—mold spores, dust mites and animal dander can also be stirred up, especially during spring cleaning.

“Those can cause the same symptoms,” he said. “So it’s really important to use respiratory protection if you’re cleaning out your garage for the spring.”

Woodruff says how we respond to allergens can vary widely.

“You start developing your immune system when you’re born, and it really depends on what you’re exposed to throughout your life,” he said.

Still, many people share common symptoms when it comes to hay fever.

“It’s called hay fever because it’s a lot like having a cold,” Woodruff said. “You get sneezing, a runny nose, stuffy nose, red itchy eyes, a lot of congestion. Some people might even have shortness of breath or an asthma attack triggered. If you have trouble breathing, it’s important to get checked out.”

According to recent data, between 25,000 and 50,000 people visited the emergency department for seasonal allergies in the past year—and it may be getting worse.

“Pollen season is actually starting earlier—about 20 days earlier. It lasts about 10 days longer and produces more pollen than it did 30 years ago,” Woodruff said. “So it’s not your imagination.”

Still, if your symptoms are relatively mild, there are steps you can take to get relief.

“You can take over-the-counter antihistamines or decongestants. I look for a non-sedating antihistamine because some can make you drowsy,” Woodruff said. “Nasal sprays, inhalers and eye drops can also help.”

Air filters in your home can make a big difference, as can changing your clothes and washing your hair after spending time outside. And if possible, try to avoid being outdoors when the pollen count is especially high.

“There are plenty of websites that list the daily pollen counts and what type of pollen it is, if you know what you’re sensitive to,” he said.

If your symptoms are getting worse or aren’t manageable with at-home remedies, Woodruff recommends talking with your doctor or even seeing an allergist.

“Anyone who’s had a really severe or life-threatening reaction should always carry an EpiPen with them,” he said. “You never know when it’s going to come back.”