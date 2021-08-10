It's a great time to think about boosting immunity

It's a great time for each of us to be thinking about how we can boost our immjunity and Saimoni Lesu, Director of Sales at doTERRA, joined us with some of their favorite doTERRA products.

Saimoni says you can get wellness delivered straight to your door with doTERRA's special Immunity Wellness Program.

Each month for three months, doTERRA will send you a new collection of products specifically selected to support the health of your immune system.

These special collections offer a curated selection of products designed to support and strengthen your immune system, keep your environment clean, and protect your home.

doTERRA also has a special collection for back to school to make sure your whole family gets the immune boosting benefits of these great products.

Saimoni says these kits are centered around doTERRA's On Guard blend.

As one of doTERRA's best-selling blends, doTERRA On Guard protects against environmental and seasonal threats with essential oils known for their positive effects on the immune system when ingested.* doTERRA On Guard can be taken internally on a daily basis to maintain healthy immune function.* It can also be used on surfaces throughout the home as a non-toxic cleaner. When diffused, doTERRA On Guard helps purify the air, and can be very energizing and uplifting.

The kit includes the oil, sanitizing mist, toothpaste and floss, mouthwash, wipes, softgels and much more.

Wild orange is also included. Wild orange which not only smells amazing, it also has many health benefits and can be used in many ways from diffusing to cooking and more.

Saimoni also told us about the doTERRA convention coming up in a few weeks.

He said, "We are so excited to be hosting our Evolve convention this year at Vivint Arena. This convention is for anyone who wants to learn more about essential oils whether you use them all the time or you don't really know anything about them. It's going to be very educational and so much fun. We have many exciting guests including Sara Blakely as our keynote speaker and One Republic as our entertainment. We also have a virtual option as well if you can't join us in person."

Visit Doterra.com for all the details on the products and about joining the convention.

