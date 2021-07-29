It's a Utah law that all drivers must have auto insurance, but up to 1/3 of people don't

While it is a Utah law that drivers must have auto insurance, Personal Injury Attorney Craig Swapp says there are studies that show as many as 1/3 of all drivers are uninsured.

While the minimum liability auto insurance required by the state of Utah is $25,000 per person/$65,000 per accident, Swapp strongly recommends limits of at least $100,000 per person/$300,000 per accident (commonly known as 100/300 coverage).

This means that in the case that you cause an accident you are covered by your insurance policy up to $100,000 per person involved with at $300,000 limit total for the accident.

While many people are tempted to try and save money by only having the state minimum, the last thing you want as a driver is to cause an accident, not have enough insurance to cover the costs, and ultimately be held responsible for thousands of dollars in medical bills and damages.

If you are involved in an accident with a driver who is uninsured, there isn't an at-fault insurance company to hold liable for the accident.

Swapp says that's where the uninsured motorist (UM) coverage kicks in from your own auto insurance policy. UM coverage keeps you and your family covered even if you're in an accident that's caused by an uninsured driver.

Another common issue occurs when you're the victim of an accident and the at-fault driver doesn't have enough insurance to cover all of the medical bills of you or your passengers.

Swapp says you're going to want to have underinsured motorist (UIM) coverage for these situations.

UIM coverage will kick in from your own insurance policy to cover medical bills and damages after all the money from the at-fault driver's policy is exhausted.

Many drivers in Utah are driving around with the state minimum (25/65), which just isn't enough for major accidents.

Having that UIM coverage on your policy protects you and your passengers from underinsured drivers.

Swapp also recommends having Gap coverage if you're in a vehicle that's being financed. That will essentially fill the gap between what you owe on your car and what it's worth.

Craig Swapp & Associates encourages everyone to review their current insurance policy.

If you don't have at least 100/300 coverage or you don't have UM, UIM, or gap coverages, please look into expanding your insurance.

You won't regret it and it may end up protecting you and your family.

For more information you can call Craig Swapp & Associates at 1-800-404-9000 or visit craigswapp.com

