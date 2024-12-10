It's all about Asian and Mexican food in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Each week Chase, Salt Lake Foodie, joins us with new restaurants to try — and he gives us his recommendations of what to order too.
This week he's taking our taste buds to two different continents for Asian and Mexican food.
Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle - South Salt Lake
Original Sliced Beef Rice Cross The-Bridge Rice Noodle
Tomato Beef Flank Soup Rice Noodle
Glutinous Rice Cake w. Brown Sugar
Sol Agave - American Fork
Short Rib Birria
MAR Y TIERRA
Two let mignon enchiladas filled with cheese and onions, topped with a creamy sherry wine sauce and served with grilled Mexican prawns and Veracruz white rice
Seafood Trio
Lobster filled Chile Relleno
Shrimp Enchilada
Fish Taco
Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram, TikTok, and on Facebook.