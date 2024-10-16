It's all about Autumn and Halloween in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

There's a free DIY art class at the Magna Library for ages 16 and up on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. Guests can take part in a hands-on project to create a personal holiday door hanging, and all the supplies you need are included. Click here for more information.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, you can join a park ranger for a Full Moon Walk at the Great Salt Lake Marina. The walk begins after sunset, and you will watch as the moon rises and casts its reflection across the water. Click here for more information.

The city of Payson is celebrating the completion of the Main Street Revitalization Project on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 with a ribbon cutting and block party. This will be a fun-filled evening with lots of activities for kids of all ages. Click here for more information.

Spend a bewitching evening with all of your "goul-friends" on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at the Staheli Family Farm in Washington, Utah. Enjoy great food, contests and magic and mayhem. Click here for more information.

Legends, myths, tall tales and true stories have been passed down by word-of-mouth for generations. Now you can hear them told by storytellers on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at the Farmington Community Center. This is a family-friendly event. Click here for more information.

Kevin Bacon and his brother, otherwise known as "The Bacon Brothers" will be rocking the stage on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at the new Lehi Family Park. Click here for more information.

Experience spooky fun for the whole family at the Haunted Homestead! This is happening in Cedar City on Thursday, October 17, 2024, and includes cemetery tours, a haunted house, games and other fun activities. Click here for more information.

Layton's Halloween Bash is on Friday, October 18, 2024. Bring the whole family for a spook-tacular night of fun including games, music, live entertainment and a mad scientist's lab. Click here for more information.

Also on Friday, October 18, 2024, you can take part in a Trick or Treat Street at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. Little ghosts and goblins are invited for this candy fest in a safe and fun environment. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, October 19, 2024, there's a fun family activity at the Historic West Jordan Museum. Celebrate the spooky season with a pumpkin walk and vendor booths.

Click here for more information.

This year's Scarecrow Festival at Thanksgiving Point is also on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Enjoy a fall run with the whole family among creative scarecrows made by members of the community. Click here for more information.

There's a "Howl-aween" party in Clearfield on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Come to the Barlow Dog Park with your furry friends in their Halloween costumes. There will be a parade and playtime... plus treats for kids and dogs alike. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13!