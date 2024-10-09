It's all about fall in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

In Hurricane, there's a Neon Night Run on Friday, October 11, 2024. This is for all ages and the race begins at 8pm. Click here for more information.

This year's Witches Night Out in Price will be an event to remember. There will be all kinds of fun things for witches and warlocks including food and a witch hat competition. This is also on Friday, October 11, 2024. Click here for more information.

Historic Wheeler Farm in Murray is hosting a "Pumpkin Boo-tique" on Friday, October 11, 2024. You'll be able to find all kinds of Halloween treasures that are truly unique from small Utah business owners. Click here for more information.

Richfield is having a Fall Festival on Friday, October 11, 2024. This event has something for everyone including local arts and crafts, entertainment, food and drink vendors and fun activities for the entire family. Click here for more information.

It's Dia de lo Muertos at The Shops at Riverwoods on Friday, October 11, 2024. There will be live performances, maricachi music, food and other vendors as well as giveaways. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, October 12, 2024 be sure to join us for the Making Strides in Utah walk for breast cancer survivors, thrivers and families. This is at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City beginning at 8am. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, October 12, 2024 it's the Fall 'Bark-it' at Fairmont Park in Salt Lake City. Spend a beautiful autumn day spoiling your dog and meeting fellow dog lovers through activities, photo ops and a Halloween costume contest. Click here for more information.

In Mapleton there's a Scarecrow Spectacular on Saturday, October 12, 2024. This will be a fabulous way to spend a fall afternoon in the park. In addition to casting your vote for your favorite scarecrow, there are other activities including a bake-off, a great pumpkin growing contest, guessing games and face painting. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.