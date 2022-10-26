It's all about Halloween in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at BooLights at Utah's Hogle Zoo. It's happening one night only, Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and it's a holiday-themed lighting event. Enjoy sugar skull face painting, dance performances and more. Click here for more information.

Fun and frights are returning to the Haunted Woods in Murray Park. This is the original family-friendly haunted attraction and you can choose between a "Spooky Trail" and a "Silly Trail". Wednesday, October 26, 2022 is the last day to visit so hurry over! Click here for more information.

There's a Halloween Spooktacular with the Taylorsville SLCC Orchestra Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 7:30pm. Join them for a night filled with family-fun music and performances in the brand new Mid Valley Performing Arts Center. Click here for more information.

The Monster Block Party is happening on Friday, October 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City. This free Halloween festival is for ghosts and goblins of all ages. There will be trunk-or-treating, a costume contest, free arts and crafts and more. Head over to the Regional Athletic Complex from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Click here for more information.

The city of Lindon is also having a Halloween Spooktacular event on Friday, October 28, 2022 with trunk-or-treating, a spook alley and a flashlight candy search. This is free at the Lindon Community Center starting at 6:00 pm. Click here for more information.

There's a Monster Mash happening on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center at 5:00pm. There will be free activities for kids 12 and under including carnival games and ice skating. Click here for more information.

In Lehi there's an exciting Halloween Party at the Legacy Center on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 5:00-8:00pm. There will be games, activities, trick-or-treating, music, a spook alley and more. Click here for more information.

Bring your pup to City Creek Center on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm for a PAW-TY! Dogs in costumes and their human families are invited to the Howl-o-ween. There will be trick-or-treating, a photo wall, food and more. Click here for more information.

Don't miss out on Halloween on the High Seas at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. You can go on Thursday, October 27 through Monday, October 31st and there are a lot of fun things to do including a pumpkin smash, which is new this year. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for bringing us Family Fun with Fox 13 every single week.