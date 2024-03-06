It's all about live theater in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13.

"The SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition" is happening Friday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Kingsbury Hall. This is being performed by University of Utah Youth Theatre members. In the musical, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. Click here for ticket information.

You can also "be a part of the undersea world" as members of the Bluffdale Community present "Disney's The Little Mermaid" on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 pm, Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7:00 pm, and Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Hidden Valley Middle School. This show has a cast of more than 150 people, of all ages. Click here for ticket information.

"Disney's Mary Poppins" is on stage at the Ziegfeld Theater in Ogden. This show will take children on a magical adventure and grown-ups can learn a less or two from the lovable nanny too. Shows run from Friday, March 9, 2024 at 7:30 and Saturday, March 10, 2024 at 2pm and 7:30pm. There are more shows the following week as well. Click here for ticket information.

In South Jordan, the story of Mary Lennox comes to life in "The Secret Garden". Based on the classic children's book, this play has a tale of forgiveness and renewal. You can see it on Friday March 8, Saturday, March 9 and Monday, March 11 at 7:30pm. There are also performances on March 15, 26 & 17, 2024. All start at 7:30pm at the Early Light Academy's Performing Arts Building. Click here for ticket information.

Your favorite songs and dances from the "Great White Way" will be performed at Brigham Young University on Friday, March 8 at 7:00pm & 9:00pm and Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7:00pm & 9:00pm Students from the Music Dance Theater will present "A Broadway Revue". Click here for ticket information.

