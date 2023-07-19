It's all about Pioneer Day in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

It's all about celebrating Pioneer Day in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13.

The Days of '47 Rodeo starts Wednesday, July 19 and runs through Monday, July 24, 2023 (excluding Sunday) at the Utah State Fairpark. Some of the top riders will be trying to win the gold, silver and bronze medals. Click here for more information.

On Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22, 2023 you can get an up-close look at the floats that are featured in this year's Pioneer Day Parade. Head to the Mountain America Expo Center between 11am and 9pm each day for that, and admission is free. Click here for more information.

The big Pioneer Day Parade is happening on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Utah's capital city. It's one of the oldest parades in the United States. There will be hundreds of floats, marching bands, horses, clowns, police and fire vehicles and more marching in the parade that starts at 9am. Click here for the exact route.

The Native American Celebration follows the parade when it ends at Liberty Park on Monday, July 24, 2023. The theme this year is "Utah's Hottest Powwow". You and your family can enjoy traditional performances, entertainment and more until 10pm. Click here for more information.

On Monday, July 24, 2023 head to This is the Place Heritage Park for a full day of pioneer celebrations that include panning for gold, train and pony rides and pioneer crafts. Activities begin at 10am and go until 5pm. Click here for more information.

And then the holiday fun wraps up with a drone show lighting up the Salt Lake City sky on Monday, July 24, 2023. The drones will be flying high above Liberty Park starting at 10pm. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.