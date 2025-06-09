It's all in the family at Color Me Mine West Jordan

Color Me Mine West Jordan is a locally-owned business.

The Lux family is based in Utah and everyone in the family is involved in the business!

Justin and Nikki Lux are the husband-and-wife owners, Allie Taylor is the oldest daughter and the manager of their St. George studio, their middle daughter spearheads the marketing and their youngest son works part-time at the studios.

Pottery painting is a timeless activity that's fun and accessible for all ages and demographics.

From two years old to 100 years old, there is something for everyone. It's also a year-round activity and can be enjoyed in every season!

No reservations are necessary. Guests can come in anytime during store hours and choose a ceramic piece from hundreds of options, paint pottery with the help of skilled employees, leave the craft for 5-7 days to be glazed and fired, and pick up once it's complete!

The studio also offers pre-packaged to-go kits with all the materials you need to create a masterpiece at home.

Color Me Mine West Jordan has a full calendar of fun events with discounted studio fees offered throughout the month. For example, for Father's Day, dads get free studio fees! For date nights, studio fees are BOGO.

You can book parties for birthdays, corporate events, moms night out and more.

Guests are encouraged to enjoy the art of having fun to make something uniquely their own. The process is enjoyable and accessible for everyone, and requires no previous experience with art.

Learn more at westjordan.colormemine.com.

