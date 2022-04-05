It's all you can eat in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Every Tuesday Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joins us with his picks for the week.
Sushi House – American Fork
All you can eat Sushi.
Firecracker Roll - Spicy tuna, crab, cucumber, dipped fried, green onion
Atlantic Roll - Tempura shrimp, crab, topped with salmon, albacore, baked with mayo sauce
Hollywood Roll - Salmon, tempura shrimp
Shrimp Love Roll - Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with cooked, shrimp, mayo sauce
Ombu Grill – Midvale, Salt Lake City, Orem
All you can eat Korean BBQ.
Favorites - Steak, sliced brisket, marinated pork belly, deep fried shrimp, bone in short ribs.
Be sure to catch all of Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".