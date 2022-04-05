Watch
It's all you can eat in this week's Tasty Tuesday

This week's Tasty Tuesday with Salt Lake Foodie is all you can eat!
Posted at 1:26 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 15:26:02-04

Every Tuesday Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joins us with his picks for the week.

Sushi House – American Fork
All you can eat Sushi.
Firecracker Roll - Spicy tuna, crab, cucumber, dipped fried, green onion
Atlantic Roll - Tempura shrimp, crab, topped with salmon, albacore, baked with mayo sauce
Hollywood Roll - Salmon, tempura shrimp
Shrimp Love Roll - Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with cooked, shrimp, mayo sauce

Ombu Grill – Midvale, Salt Lake City, Orem
All you can eat Korean BBQ.
Favorites - Steak, sliced brisket, marinated pork belly, deep fried shrimp, bone in short ribs.

Be sure to catch all of Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

