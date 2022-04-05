It's all you can eat in this week's Tasty Tuesday

Every Tuesday Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joins us with his picks for the week.

Sushi House – American Fork

All you can eat Sushi.

Firecracker Roll - Spicy tuna, crab, cucumber, dipped fried, green onion

Atlantic Roll - Tempura shrimp, crab, topped with salmon, albacore, baked with mayo sauce

Hollywood Roll - Salmon, tempura shrimp

Shrimp Love Roll - Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with cooked, shrimp, mayo sauce

Ombu Grill – Midvale, Salt Lake City, Orem

All you can eat Korean BBQ.

Favorites - Steak, sliced brisket, marinated pork belly, deep fried shrimp, bone in short ribs.

