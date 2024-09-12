It's apple season, and Smith's has several varieties to choose from

It's apple season in Utah and that means juicy, delicious apples you can eat raw, or use in your favorite recipes.

Tiny Murray, Public Affairs Manager for Smith's Food & Drug, says their stores have several varieties to choose from, including those grown right here in Utah.

She also recommends trying apple-flavored products like pretzels, cookies and cashews.

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson shared a recipe using fresh apples.

Chocolate Apple Crisp

For the Crumble:



1 c. flour

Pinch of salt

1 1/2 Tbsp. cocoa powder

3/4 c. brown sugar

2/3 c. cold butter, cubed

1/2 c. chocolate chips

Vanilla ice cream for serving

Sliced strawberries for garnish

For the Filling:

1 lb. granny smith or other apples

juice and zest of 1/2 lemon

2 Tbsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Butter a 9x9 baking dish or 6 (8 oz.) oven safe ramekins.

2. Start the crumble adding the flour, cocoa, and brown sugar to the bowl of a food processor. Pulse a few times to mix. Add in the cold butter and pulse a few times until small clumps form. Transfer to a bowl and mix in the chocolate chips. Set aside.

3. For the filling, peel, and cut the apples vertically into quarters. Slice off the cores and then thinly slice the apples. Place the apples in a bowl and toss in lemon juice, zest, cinnamon, and sugar. Layer the apples into the baking dish or evenly into the ramekins.

4. Place the dish or dishes into the oven to bake. For the 9x9 bake for 32-38 minutes or until bubbly and a toothpick easily pierces the apples. For the individual ramekins, bake for 15-20 minutes.

5. Serve warm topped with ice cream and a few sliced strawberries for color. Enjoy!

For more recipes and to find a store near you, please visit; smithsfoodanddrug.com.

