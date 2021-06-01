It's better for your hair to not wash it everyday, so let's make it last as long as possible

It's better for your hair to not wash it every day.

And ladies, let's face it - it takes so much time to wash and style.

There are ways to make it last as long as possible in-between washes, with these tips from Jennifer Johnson, owner of proDo Blow Dry Bar.

1. Sleep with it up on top of your head (Jennifer suggests using a scrunchie or a Helix)

2. Shower Cap when you shower

3. Dry Shampoo on in-between days

4. Oil your ends ( Utah dry weather! It's like lotion for your hair)

5. Double wash ( Use a detox for first wash- Jennifer suggests Maxi Wash by Kevin Murphy)

proDo Blow Dry Bar has locations in Lehi, South JOrdan & Draper. Find more information at prodoblowdrybar.com.

