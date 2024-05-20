It's Boating Safety Week, here are reminders before you head to the lake

It's Boating Safety Week, so we asked for important safety reminders from the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation.

Travis Hancock, an Outdoor Recreation Law Enforcement Ranger, says the single most crucial safety tip is to always wear a life jacket while on the water. "It's a simple action that significantly increases survival rates in accidents," he says.

Utah law requires all boats to have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket available for every person on board, whether it's a motor boat, kayak, or paddleboard.

Passenger 12 years old and younger must wear a properly sized, Coast Guard-approved life jackets of all times on the water.

For more information and to enroll in courses, visit boating.utah.gov.