It's Earth Day and we're celebrating at a "Party for the Planet" at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

April 22, 2024 is Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate than at a "Party for the Planet".

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is throwing the party all day, until 8:00 p.m. with Nature Storytimes, animal encounters, garden tours, a pollinator dance party, crafts, games, prizes and special performances by the Trash Panda Drum Group.

Jenny Hardman was there for the festivities, and enjoyed a ladybug release!

Karmel Harper, Director of Marketing and Public Relations, said, "In partnership with the Association

of Zoos and Aquariums, Party for the Planet celebrates Earth's vibrant tapestry of life as guests explore, discover, and learn about the hundreds of animal and plant species in our galleries. It's a day dedicated to honoring our planet while delving into the ways we can safeguard and preserve this place we all call home."

You can learn all about activities at the Aquarium at livingplanetaquarium.org.

