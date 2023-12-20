Watch Now
The Place

Actions

It's easier than you may think to give your shower or bath a makeover

West Shore Home
You could have a new walk in shower installed in time for the holidays.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 15:27:41-05

If you have a bathroom that really shows its age it's easier than you may think to get a shower or bath update.

West Shore Home officer new styles that could be installed in just a day.

John Casagrande, General Manager of West Shore Home, says a timeless white shower could be just what you need.

He says when you call West Shore Home your call will be answered immediately by a live person.

"At West Shore Home, we believe you deserve a better, safer, and easier home improvement project," Casagrande said. "So, we based our process around the customer, removing the worries typically associated with larger remodeling projects, and making it easier and more convenient for homeowners."

To remodel your shower and bath, call 801-877-3299 to receive $500 off West Shore Home's current sale price.

For more information please visit westshorehome.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere