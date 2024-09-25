It's fall, which means there are several things you can do around your home to prepare for winter

It's fall, which means there are several things you can be doing in and around your home to make sure you're prepared for the winter months ahead.

Jona Whitesides, a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power, joined us with tips.

One of the most important things to do is service your HVAC system.

Another thing is to clean debris from gutters to prevent blockages and water damage.

Inspect or install heat tape and teat tape timer's to prevent ice buildup.

Inspect insulation to ensure your home is properly insulated, especially in the attic.

Another thing to do before the cold is the seal cracks in your windows and doors to prevent drafts.

Schedule furnace maintenance to ensure your eating system is running efficiently.

And, move any furniture blocking intakes or heat registers.

Wattsmart has tips and information on everything you should be doing season-by-season on their website.

Jona also told us about rebates that are currently available on qualifying products like clothes washers, dishwashers, freezers, heat-pump clothes dryers, refrigerators and air purifiers.

You can see the full list of qualifying products at wattsmarthomes.com/rebate-categories/appliances.

For more information please visit WattsmartHomes.com.