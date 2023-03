Movie Critic Tony Toscano joins us with his reviews for "The Confessions of Frannie Langton", 'Ted Lasso Season 3" and "Unstable".

"The Confessions of Frannie Langton is on Brit Box and not rated. Tony gives it an "A".

"Ted Lasso Season 3" is on Apple TV+ and is rated TV-MA. Tony gives it a "C".

"Unstable" is on Netflix and is rated TV-MA. Tony gives it a "C".

You can follow Tony at screenchatter.com.