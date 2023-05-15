It's graduation cap & gown season, but you don't have to have hat hair

It's graduation season, but you don't have to have graduation hat hair.

So the question is, how to style to wear that cap with your gown.

Hair Stylist Jennifer Johnson joined Jenny with some tips.

She says focus on how the ends of your hair look, and says curling hair to the ends is a little dressier and back in style.

Jennifer also showed us how to wear a graduation cap snug over the forehead.

She says you could consider clip-in extensions to make it fuller around the cap, or using jewels or tinsel in your hair.

But, stay away from a single braid or a pony tail — no one will see your hair!

You can find Jennifer at prodoblowdrybar.com.