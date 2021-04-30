It's grilling season! Find the best selection of protein in Utah at Macey's.

One of the best parts of warmer weather is that it's grilling season!

Jenny went to Macey's butcher block which offers the best selection of protein in Utah with Certified Angus Beef.

Macey's still have butchers at the butcher blocks who cut and grind throughout the day to ensure fresh, quality options.

Macey's carries Certified Angus Beef - a high quality meat to bring you the best flavor and tenderness at a valuable price. Aged to perfection with ideal marbling, there's a cut to please all your family and friends.

Macey's also offers a number of Easy Meal Solutions - package to pan meals!

There are 18 Macey's stores spanning from Utah to Cache County.

They're celebrating the three newest Macey's in West Jordan, Taylorsville and West Valley.

Find one near you at Maceys.com - that's Macey's with an 'E'.

As a bonus, here's a recipe for Rich's Stuffed Hamburgers.

Ingredients:

• 1 lb. Ground Beef 93%

• 1/4 cup Sweet Onions chopped

• 1/4 cup Food Club Mexican Cheese

• 1/4 cup Pickled Jalapeños

Instructions:

• Form 4 1/4 lb. patties.

• On 2 of the patties add 1/8 cup each of Onions, Cheese and Jalapeños.

• Take the other 2 patties and place on top and pinch the sides together.

• Season with salt and pepper to taste.

• Cook on grill or frying pan to 160 degrees.

Yield 2 Burgers