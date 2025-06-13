It's "Halfway to Halloween" and Friday the 13th at Fear Factory SLC

Watch Now
(The Place Advertiser) - One of the country's scariest haunted houses, Fear Factory, is opening to celebrate "Halfway to Halloween" and Friday the 13th!
Fear Factory is celebrating Halfway to Halloween and Friday the 13th for two nights only!

The haunted attraction is one of the top ones in the world, made up of 6 buildings, up to 6 stories high, with 2 underground passages.

They are always open around Halloween, but this year, they're celebrating the Halfway to Halloween mark, which happens to fall on Friday the 13th.

Fear Factory will be open on Friday, June 13 & Saturday, June14 , 2025.

This is no ordinary haunted house however, it's "light's out", which will be intense and not for the faint of heart.

If you're brave you can visit fearfactoryslc.com/halfway-to-halloween.

