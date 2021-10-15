It's hard to find a home in Alpine, but this one is available and it's beautiful!

If you're trying to move to the Alpine area, you know it's hard to find a house for sale.

But in this week's Real Estate Rundown, we've got one!

The home is listed at $525,000 which is under the average price of homes in the area.

Quinsee Beach with UVO Group says this is a great starter home or a home for empty-nesters because it's one level and remodeled from top to bottom.

On the outside it's beautiful with white brick details and a covered porch.

Inside is just as gorgeous with about 1,300 square feet, three bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It has a great living area and tons of natural light.

The home sits at 135 North 200 East in Alpine and is close to Creekside Park which has tennis courts, basketball courts, running trails and splash pads.

The area is also close to schools and medical clinics too.

You can find more information about this home and others all across the state at Utahforsalehomes.com.