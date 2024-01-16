Watch Now
It's important to keep your kids involved in sports

West Valley Fastpitch Softball is welcoming new players and adult volunteers
Now is the time for many kids' sports teams to register. We talk with the coach of West Valley Fastpitch Softball about the many benefits of being on the team.
West Valley Fastpitch Softball (WVFP) is a non-profit recreational softball league for girls of all skill levels.

The president of WVFP, Cristi Bailey, joined us in studio to tell us more about the league which welcomes girls ages five to 18.

While there are benefits to the actual sport and physical activity of the competitive game, Cristi says it goes far beyond that.

She says organized sports teach team work in a safe and instructive environment.

WVFP plays in West Valley, but the league has players from all across the Salt Lake Valley.

If you'd like more information please visit: wvfastpitch.org.
  

