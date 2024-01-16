It's important to keep your kids involved in sports

West Valley Fastpitch Softball (WVFP) is a non-profit recreational softball league for girls of all skill levels.

The president of WVFP, Cristi Bailey, joined us in studio to tell us more about the league which welcomes girls ages five to 18.

While there are benefits to the actual sport and physical activity of the competitive game, Cristi says it goes far beyond that.

She says organized sports teach team work in a safe and instructive environment.

WVFP plays in West Valley, but the league has players from all across the Salt Lake Valley.

If you'd like more information please visit: wvfastpitch.org.

