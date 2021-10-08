It's like you have your own personal park with this home in Clearfield that's newly listed

It's like you have your own personal park with this newly listed home in Clearfield.

It's our featured home in this week's Real Estate Rundown with UVO Group.

Agent Chris Hoffman says the home is listed for $400,000 and sits at 1959 Jenny Lane in Clearfield.

It's located adjacent to Jesse D. Barlow Park, and within a half mile of several other parks.

The home is also close to restaurants and grocery stores too.

It has 1659 square feet with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

There's an open house on Saturday, October 9 from 11am-2pm so you can take a tour yourself.

You can also find more information at Utahforsalehomes.com.