It's like you have your own personal park with this home in Clearfield that's newly listed

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, UVO Group features a home in Clearfield.
Posted at 2:51 PM, Oct 08, 2021
It's our featured home in this week's Real Estate Rundown with UVO Group.

Agent Chris Hoffman says the home is listed for $400,000 and sits at 1959 Jenny Lane in Clearfield.

It's located adjacent to Jesse D. Barlow Park, and within a half mile of several other parks.

The home is also close to restaurants and grocery stores too.

It has 1659 square feet with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

There's an open house on Saturday, October 9 from 11am-2pm so you can take a tour yourself.

You can also find more information at Utahforsalehomes.com.

