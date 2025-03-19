It's March Madness at Smith's Food & Drug

Smith's Food & Drug has all of your game day food so you can enjoy March Madness games as you keep track of your brackets.

Morgan Saxton was at Smith's in Bountiful to see some of the offerings which include everything from pre-made snacks to all the supplies you need to make your own!

Smith's will even cater your party!

Sweet Pork Nachos:

For the Pork:



6-7 lb. pork shoulder (butt) roast

15 oz. can red enchilada sauce

4 oz. can diced green chiles

1 ½ c. brown sugar

12 oz. can dark soda (cola, rootbeer, etc.)

¼ c. molasses

2 tbsp. cumin

2 tbsp. chili powder

2 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. minced garlic

For the Nachos:



tortilla chips as needed

nacho cheese as needed

pico de gallo or favorite salsa

sliced jalapenos

sliced olives

sour cream

guacamole

refried beans

Directions

1. Make the pork by adding the enchilada sauce, green chiles, brown sugar, soda, molasses, cumin, chili powder, salt, and garlic to the pot of a slow cooker. Mix to combine. Set on the low cooking temperature and cook for 6-8 hours or until the pork will easily shred.

2. Remove the pork from the pot and shred the meat discarding any gristle or fat. Skim off the excess fat from the cooking liquid as there will be a quite a bit. Add the pork back to the liquid and give it a good stir. Hold on warm until you are ready to build your nachos.

3. Add some chips to a plate or platter. Spoon on some warm nacho cheese followed by some of the pork. Garnish as you like with salsa, jalapenos, olives, sour cream, guacamole and or refried beans. Enjoy!

