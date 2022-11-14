It's mid-November, but Painted Tree Boutiques is ready for the holidays

It's only mid-November, but it feels like the holidays at Painted Tree Boutiques in Orem.

Painted Tree is a creative community of shops with hundreds of vendors under one roof featuring gifts, decor, fashion, soaps, candles and much more. And when you shop at Painted Tree, you're supporting local business!

Caylie Barnett with Painted Tree Boutiques says you can find everything from glitter trees to wreaths, gold and silver ornaments and decorations to practical and fun stuff too.

Of course there are gift ideas galore — from jewelry and scarves to purses, shoes and clothing.

And, if you would like to become a vendor, there's always an opportunity for you. You can open a physical space without the risk of brick and mortar.

You don't even have to be there all the time. Painted Tree handles it all.

You can learn more at paintedtree.com or by following them on Instagram and Facebook.