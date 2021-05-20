It's National Salad Month -- celebrate with this yummy and healthy recipe

May is National Salad Month, so to celebrate we turned to one of our favorite cookbook authors and health coaches for a yummy and healthy recipe.

Erika Schlick showed us how to make her Beet and Grapefruit Salad.

Ingredients:



4 cooked Instant Pot Beets or roasted beets

2 grapefruit

1 tablespoon avocado oil

3 tablespoons capers

¼ cup pistachios (optional)

goat cheese (optional)

salt, to taste

LAVENDER CITRUS DRESSING



¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

1 tangerine, juiced

1 lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

3 tablespoons fresh lavender petals

salt, to taste

Directions

1. Cut the beets into wedges or cubes. Slice and segment the grapefruits, removing the white pith and skin.

2. Heat the avocado oil in a small skillet set over low to medium heat. Add the capers and fry until crisp.

3. Arrange the beets on a high-rimmed dish (so that the beet juice doesn't spill over). Top with the grapefruit, capers, pistachios (if using) and goat cheese (if using).

4. For the dressing, whisk the olive oil with the grapefruit juice, tangerine juice and lemon juice in a bowl. Next, whisk in the thyme and lavender, and season with salt to taste. Serve immediately.

5. Drizzle with the Lavender Citrus Dressing and season with salt to taste. Serve immediately.

TIP: In the summer, the beets can be replaced with peaches.

For more recipes visit: thetrailtohealth.com.