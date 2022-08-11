It's never too late to go back to college

It's never too late to go back to school and switch careers.

At 33 years of age, Rolando Ruano wanted a more suitable career so he went back to college and earned an Associate’s Degree in Business from Salt Lake Community College.

Having lost his job he met with a Salt Lake Community College advisor who helped map out the quickest and most affordable path forward.

After earning his associate's degree he transferred to the University of Utah and finished his BA in Business.

He is now a lawyer and proud to be able to provide for his wife and three children. His wife was inspired by her husband and is studying to become a lawyer as well.

