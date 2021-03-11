It's not just winter time that you have to worry about saving money on your energy bill

We talk to Therm Wise during the winter months about conserving energy at home and saving money.

But, he joined us to tell us that heading into spring and summer, you still can take action.

Therm says Dominion Energy offers a $25 Home Energy Plan where a professional will do a thorough inspection of your home.

They'll check appliances, cracks and seals and more and then give you a report to see how everything is performing.

The report also will let you know how much you could be saving, as well as let you know about potential rebates.

And, if you follow the recommendations, Dominion Energy will credit that $25 back to your bill.

Get more information and make an appointment at thermwise.com