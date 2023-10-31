It's not too late to get out on a fall hike in Utah

It's not too late to enjoy a fall hike in Utah!

Lori Thompson, a "fun mom" to eight boys joined us with three of her favorites.

1. Car Graveyard Trail. This is up Farmington Canyon and has old cars and waterfalls.

2. Deuel Creek Trail. This is on the East side of Centerville and is easy enough for families.

3. Hobbs Reservoir Trail. This is nestled in a Layton neighborhood and has a pond with a path around it, and a rope swing.

You can get all kinds of fun things to do from Lori at lorisbucketlist.com and @lorisfablife.